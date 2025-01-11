CAG report on liquor scam: Sandeep Dikshit sharpens Attack on Kejriwal

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday intensified his attack against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by citing findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The report reveals a significant financial loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to alleged mismanagement and corruption in the implementation of Delhi's now-defunct liquor policy.

According to Dikshit, the CAG audit has unearthed a scam amounting to Rs 2000 crores, directly implicating Kejriwal's administration.

Speaking to the media, Dikshit did not mince words when he stated, "The CAG has clearly said that there has been a scam of Rs 2000 crores in the liquor policy. It's now evident that Kejriwal has significantly erred by emptying the government's treasury."

He went on to emphasize the potential scale of the financial debacle, suggesting that if the policy had continued, Delhi could have faced a staggering loss of Rs 10,000-12,000 crores over a longer period.

The CAG report highlighted several lapses including the ignoring of expert panel recommendations by the Group of Ministers led by Manish Sisodia, flawed licensing practices, and a lack of transparency in pricing which contributed to the financial loss.

The findings have not only put Kejriwal and his party under scrutiny but have also raised questions about the accountability and decision-making processes within the Delhi government.