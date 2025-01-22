CAG report on PPE kits purchase: Congress steps up attack on LDF government

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) Stepping up the attack on the Kerala government over the Comptroller and Auditor General's report that points out irregularities in the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment kits during the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress on Wednesday asked "if this is not corruption, what is?".

The CAG report tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday charged that the irregularities in the procurement of PPE kits led to an additional expenditure to the state to the tune of Rs 10.23 crore.

The report also alleged that the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) had shown undue favour to Maharashtra-based San Pharma company by providing it 100 per cent of the purchase value of the PPE kits as advance in violation of the norms.

The report prompted Congress-led UDF opposition to make corruption allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the then state Health Minister K K Shailaja.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala stepped up the attack on the Left government.

"Orders for procuring PPE kits at lower rates were cancelled and they were bought at highly inflated rates. If this is not corruption, what is? The then Health Minister K K Shailaja says it was done with the knowledge of the CM. So, if it is done with CM's knowledge, then is it not corruption?" Chennithala asked while speaking to reporters here.

He said that the opposition has pointed out the corruption back then and now its allegations have been justified by the CAG. "It was a huge corruption and loot," he said.

Chennithala also said that the CAG had found that expired medicines were distributed by KMSCL to government hospitals.

"The KMSCL did what should have never been done. The government is playing with the lives of the people. Action should be taken against everyone who was part of these irregularities," he contended. PTI HMP HMP ADB