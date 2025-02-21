CAG reports to be tabled in first session of Delhi Assembly beginning Feb 24

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday, officials said.

The session will be held on February 24, 25 and 27, they said, adding 14 pending CAG reports on the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta is likely to be the speaker of the 8th Delhi Assembly. He was the leader of opposition in the previous Assembly.

Gupta said party MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely would be the Pro-tem Speaker of the House.

The newly elected MLAs will be administered the oath of office on February 24-25. After a holiday for Shivratri on February 26, the CAG reports will be tabled by the BJP government.

The session will begin with the appointment of the new speaker and administering oaths to the new MLAs.

Delhi LG V K Saxena will address the House and there will be a motion of thanks following his address, officials said.

During the AAP rule in Delhi, the BJP had moved court seeking direction to the government to table the CAG reports. The BJP had accused the erstwhile AAP government of stalling the report to hide its "corruption".

In a post on X, Vijender Gupta said that he met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and discussed the agenda of the upcoming Assembly session. "The CAG reports will be tabled on February 25," he said.

Gupta had earlier said that he has been nominated as the party's candidate for the Assembly Speaker's post.

The BJP defeated AAP in recent Assembly polls, winning 48 of the 70 seats. AAP has 22 MLAs. PTI VIT NSD NSD