CAG reports to be tabled in first session of newly constituted Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: The first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly will begin this Monday, officials said on Friday.

The session will be held on February 24, 25, 27 and 14 pending CAG reports on the performance of previous AAP government will be tabled in the House, they said.

The newly elected MLAs with be administered oath of office on February 24-25. After a holiday for Shiv Ratri on February 26, the CAG reports will be tabled by the BJP government.

Earlier during the AAP rule in Delhi, the BJP had approached the court to direct the government to table the CAG reports. The BJP accused the AAP government of stalling the report to hide its "corruption".

The BJP has formed the new government in Delhi after assembly polls earlier this month. It has 48 MLAs in the assembly while the opposition Aam Aadmi Party has 22.