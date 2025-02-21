National

CAG reports to be tabled in first session of newly constituted Delhi Assembly

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi BJP Delhi Government Rekha Gupta Parvesh Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, left, addresses her first press conference, after a cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

New Delhi: The first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly will begin this Monday, officials said on Friday.

The session will be held on February 24, 25, 27 and 14 pending CAG reports on the performance of previous AAP government will be tabled in the House, they said.

The newly elected MLAs with be administered oath of office on February 24-25. After a holiday for Shiv Ratri on February 26, the CAG reports will be tabled by the BJP government.

Earlier during the AAP rule in Delhi, the BJP had approached the court to direct the government to table the CAG reports. The BJP accused the AAP government of stalling the report to hide its "corruption".

The BJP has formed the new government in Delhi after assembly polls earlier this month. It has 48 MLAs in the assembly while the opposition Aam Aadmi Party has 22.

Delhi government AAP Delhi BJP Delhi Assembly Delhi liquor scam Rekha Gupta Arvind Kejriwal SheeshMahal CAG report Sheeshmahal