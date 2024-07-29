‘Caged’ journalists in Parliament protest against new restrictions

New Delhi: Journalists on Monday protested against new restrictions imposed by the government on their access to and movement within the Parliament premises.

These restrictions include limiting journalists to a specific area and preventing them from interacting freely with parliamentarians.

The move was condemned by politicians from the opposition including the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi who urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to interfere.

Several media organisations including the Press Club of India described it as an attack on press freedom and the democratic process.

Posting a video of the protest on X, Press Club demanded that the restrictions imposed on journalists be lifted.

Journalists stage protest in Parliament against restrictions on their movement in the premises and also they were removed to stand in front of “Makar Dwar”. At this Dwar, they used to interact with Parliamentarians from all sides



We demand lifting of restrictions imposed on them pic.twitter.com/Trp2GfDczq — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) July 29, 2024

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai showed solidarity with the press club.

In full solidarity with all press persons covering parliament. Remove the restrictions NOW! Why should media be disallowed from interacting with MPs freely in parliament? https://t.co/ouVOPGO6xL — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 29, 2024

Another video posted on X, the restricted area for journalists appeared like a cage.