National

‘Caged’ journalists in Parliament protest against new restrictions

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
Journalist in Parliament

Journalists limited to specific area in Parliament House complex, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Journalists on Monday protested against new restrictions imposed by the government on their access to and movement within the Parliament premises. 

These restrictions include limiting journalists to a specific area and preventing them from interacting freely with parliamentarians. 

The move was condemned by politicians from the opposition including the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi who urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to interfere. 

Several media organisations including the Press Club of India described it as an attack on press freedom and the democratic process. 

Posting a video of the protest on X, Press Club demanded that the restrictions imposed on journalists be lifted.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai showed solidarity with the press club.

Another video posted on X, the restricted area for journalists appeared like a cage.

journalist Press club of India parliament Lok Sabha Om Birla Rahul Gandhi budget session
Subscribe