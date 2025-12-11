CAG's eastern region headquarters to be set up in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has approved a proposal for setting up its eastern region headquarters in Bhubaneswar, an official notification said.

The office, which will start operating from April 15, 2026, will be headed by the deputy comptroller and auditor general/additional deputy comptroller and auditor general (Eastern Region), it said.

"The office is entrusted with all the roles and responsibilities currently being discharged by the Eastern Region wing at the office of the CAG, New Delhi," it said.

The new headquarters will oversee the audit offices of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, enabling more focused coordination and better supervision of audit activities across the four states, an official said. PTI AAM AAM MNB