Cal HC adjourns till Friday hearing of Sandeshkhali BJP leader's petition over 'sting video'

Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday adjourned till Friday the hearing of a petition by BJP's Sandeshkhali leader Gangadhar Koyal, seeking transfer of probe to CBI into an alleged sting video over accusations of sexual atrocities in the riverine area, on a prayer by the state.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, appearing for the West Bengal government, prayed for adjournment of the hearing of the matter.

He stated before Justice Jay Sengupta that an application has been filed by a woman before the Supreme Court, seeking inclusion as an intervenor in a plea by the state challenging a high court order, which directed CBI investigation into allegations of sexual atrocities and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, and as such this matter before the court be granted a short adjournment.

Granting the prayer, Justice Sengupta directed that Koyal's petition seeking transfer of investigation into the alleged sting video related to allegations of sexual atrocities in Sandeshkhali be taken up for hearing again on Friday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had recently shared a video of an alleged sting operation featuring Koyal.

In the purported video, the veracity of which could not be confirmed by PTI, a man resembling Koyal was seen claiming that allegations of sexual abuse in Sandeshkhali were “staged”.

The BJP leader had claimed in his petition that technology-aided videos mimicking his voice were being circulated in a bid to defame him.

Claiming that such purported videos were creating tension in Sandeshkhali and that he was apprehending a threat to his safety, Koyal also sought an order by the court for granting central force security to him.

The petitioner also stated that he has already met CBI officials over the alleged use of his fake voice.

The CBI is probing alleged sexual atrocities and land-grabbing cases in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on an earlier order of the Calcutta High Court.

The West Bengal government has moved an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the high court order.

The apex court posted the state's plea for hearing in July, and made it clear that pendency of its petition will not be used as a ground for any purpose. PTI AMR RBT