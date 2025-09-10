Cal HC allows demonstration by BJP ex-servicemen cell over Mamata's comments on Armymen

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed a sit-in by the ex-servicemen cell of the BJP in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Maidan area with 200 people.
Members of the outfit will hold a demonstration against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comment regarding serving personnel after the Army dismantled a stage erected by the TMC beside the Gandhi statue on September 1 to protest alleged atrocities on migrant workers from West Bengal.
Allowing the demonstration on Thursday, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that no office-bearers of the BJP would assemble at the venue.
Justice Ghosh directed that office-bearers of the ex-servicemen cell who are associated with the BJP will, however, be allowed to organise the programme.
Putting restrictions on the use of sound systems in the programme, the court directed that one loudspeaker and hand mics would be allowed to be used to address the gathering, which would be held between 12 pm and 5 pm.
The petition was moved, seeking direction to the Kolkata Police to allow the protest programme.
Opposing the plea to hold the programme in front of the Gandhi statue, Advocate General Kishore Dutta told the court that the police had offered the organisers three alternative sites -- Y Channel at Esplanade, Shahid Minar and Subodh Mallick Square.
The petitioner's lawyer stated that the Army authority has given its no-objection certificate for the rally on September 11 in front of the Gandhi statue.
The Maidan area is under the authority of the Indian Army, whose Eastern Command headquarters is situated nearby at Fort William.
The CM had rushed to the area after the Army authorities undertook the dismantling of the stage.
A defence official had said on September 1 that the Indian Army (Local military Authority, Kolkata) gives permission for events in the Maidan area for a duration of two days, as directed by the Supreme Court.
"Permission for events greater than three days needs to be obtained from the MoD, Govt of India," he had said in a statement. PTI AMR SOM
Cal HC allows demonstration by BJP ex-servicemen cell over Mamata's comments on Armymen
