Cal HC allows demonstration over Murshidabad clashes

Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court allowed a demonstration at Salt Lake on Tuesday by people from Murshidabad and Malda districts of West Bengal seeking action against the perpetrators of last month's communal strife during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh also allowed a team of five persons from the protesters to submit a deputation to the chairman of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission or an officer deputed by him.

The demonstration would be held over communal clashes during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad district in the second week of April which claimed three lives, including a man and his son. They were hacked to death by rioters.

The court directed that the demonstration will comprise a maximum of 200 people and can be held up to 4 pm.

Justice Ghosh directed that the participants would ensure that movement of people and traffic is not obstructed owing to the demonstration near Central Park in Salt Lake.

The protesters had sought permission to hold the demonstration in front of the WBHRC office, but it was later agreed upon by all parties that it would be held near Central Park after the court refused to allow permission for the sit-in there.