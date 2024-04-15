Cal HC allows Ram Navami procession in Howrah

Kolkata, Apr 15 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah city while imposing certain conditions to ensure the event proceeds without tension.

Advertisment

The petitioners had requested permission for the procession, starting from near Shibpur IIEST to Ramkrishnapur ferry ghat on the banks of the Hooghly.

Justice Jay Sengupta permitted the procession, stipulating that no provocative slogans are to be chanted and that it must proceed without stopping en route on Ram Navami, which falls on Wednesday.

The court mandated that the procession will be held with a maximum of 200 participants and five volunteers will monitor that the number is not breached.

The West Bengal government had highlighted unrest during last year's procession, indicating an ongoing NIA investigation into the incident.

In light of this, the government proposed an alternative route for the procession, which the organisers contested, leading to their petition in the high court. PTI AMR MNB