Cal HC allows Suvendu Adhikari, post-poll violence 'victims' to visit Raj Bhavan if permitted

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday wondered whether the West Bengal governor was under "house arrest”, and said the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari can visit the Raj Bhavan along with alleged victims of post-poll violence to meet C V Ananda Bose if permission is granted by his office.

Adhikari and another person had moved the court, claiming that despite having written permission, police stopped them from entering the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed that the LoP can visit the Governor House along with the people allegedly affected by violence in the state after the Lok Sabha polls, on the basis of permission granted by the Raj Bhavan.

During the course of hearing, the judge asked the state's Advocate General (AG) whether the governor was under "house arrest".

Justice Sinha said when that is not the case, why were these people not allowed to meet the governor despite having permission from his office.

AG Kishore Dutta stated before the court the allegations made by the petitioners were not true, and claimed that Adhikari's secretary did not communicate with police at the site as was requested when they reached the spot outside the Raj Bhavan on Thursday afternoon.

Adhikari's lawyer opposed the submission of the AG, claiming that Dutta had not been properly informed by his officers.

Dutta, thereafter, submitted before the high court that the governor went to Maheshwari Bhawan in Burrabazar on Friday and met the alleged post-poll victims.

The court directed that a fresh request has to be made by the petitioner, and if permission is granted by the governor's office, they may visit the Raj Bhavan.

Senior BJP leader Adhikari and a woman claiming to be a victim of post-poll violence stated in their petition that they had an appointment to meet Bose at 4 pm on Thursday along with around 200 people.

Their lawyer claimed that on the basis of the permission granted to them to meet the governor, they assembled near the Raj Bhavan, but were allegedly prevented by the police from entering the premises.

The visitors were stopped from entering the Governor House, as the number of people who were to meet Bose along with Adhikari was not disclosed to the police beforehand, their lawyer stated.

The petitioners prayed before the court for an order to permit the visit, subject to the permission of the governor's secretariat.

A plea was also made for action against the police officers who restrained the petitioners from entering the Raj Bhavan.

The BJP has levelled allegations of post-poll violence against the TMC, which the state’s ruling party has denied.