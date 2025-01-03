Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file report on 'bomb blast' during cooperative body polls

Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to file a report over an alleged bomb blast during a clash in Purba Medinipur district when a cooperative society body election was underway.

Alleging that a bomb blast had occurred leading to injury to at least one person, the petitioner prayed for direction for an NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe into the incident, which occurred during the polls on December 8 last year.

Expressing displeasure at the state not filing a report as earlier directed by the court, Justice Jay Sengupta ordered that a report in the form of an affidavit be filed on January 7, when the matter will be heard again.

While the state's lawyer claimed before the court that there was no splinter injury to anyone owing to the alleged bomb blast during the clash, the petitioner's advocate disputed the claim.

The state's counsel submitted that a suo motu case had been filed by the district police following the clash.

Praying for the transfer of investigation into the case to the NIA, the petitioner's lawyer also claimed that relevant sections under the Explosives Substances Act were not added in the case. PTI AMR RBT