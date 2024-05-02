Cal HC asks Kolkata Metro to consider representation for extending last train timings

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Kolkata Metro railway authorities to consider a representation made in a PIL seeking an extension of time of the last train by about 45 minutes.

The petitioner's lawyer stated that the last metro train in the popular north-south alignment in Kolkata leaves Dum Dum in the north and Kavi Subhash station in the south at 9.40 pm.

The lawyer also claimed that in almost all other metro rail services across the country, the last train leaves the originating station around 11 pm.

The petitioner sought to extend the last train timings of the Kolkata Metro railway by 45 to 50 minutes in the interest of commuters.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the Kolkata Metro authorities to consider the representation made by the petitioner and examine the feasibility of the request.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the Metro authorities to send a reply to the petitioner, within four weeks of receiving this order, on its decision after considering the representation.

The court said that it is aware that the decision to fix the timings of trains rests fully with the railway authorities and that it does not have the expertise to go into the technical aspects.

Maintaining that it is a very good suggestion, the chief justice said it will help commuters. PTI AMR BDC