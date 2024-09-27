Cal HC asks WB govt to clarify position on granting permission for programmes at Esplanade

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday requested the West Bengal government to clarify its position on granting permission for a rally by the students' and youth wings of the CPI(M) at Esplanade here.

The SFI, DYFI, and an association of junior doctors approached the court, seeking directions for the police to grant permission to conduct their respective programmes in the area.

They challenged a notification issued on September 25 by Kolkata Police commissioner, which prohibits any unlawful assembly of five or more people for 60 days under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

When Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj inquired whether this order would impact the holding of Durga Puja in the vicinity, the state’s lawyer assured the court that it would not, noting that the prohibitory orders apply only to a small area of about 50 to 60 square metres between K C Das Sweets and Victoria House in Esplanade.

The state further clarified that these prohibitory measures have been in effect since November 2023 and are renewed every six months.

Justice Bharadwaj instructed the state government to present its stance on the rally's permission by Monday, when the matter will be heard again. PTI AMR MNB