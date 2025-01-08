Cal HC asks WB Police to file report on progress of probe in gang rape case in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Police to file a report on January 13 on the progress of investigation in a case of gang rape in Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district.

Advertisment

The petitioner alleged that the incident occurred in May last year, but the police did not arrest the accused persons.

Her lawyer further claimed that the accused persons are roaming freely and even threatening the petitioner with dire consequences.

The counsel representing the state submitted that investigation is underway and would soon culminate in a report in final form.

Advertisment

Hearing both the parties, Justice Jay Sengupta directed the state to file a progress report on January 13 on investigation in the gang rape case being investigated by the Sandeshkhali Police.

He further directed the police to keep a sharp vigil at the locale and provide two constables for the security of the petitioner at her residence, one of whom should be armed.

Justice Sengupta directed that the security arrangement will continue till the next date of hearing on January 13. PTI AMR ACD