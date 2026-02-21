Cal HC Chief Justice holds SIR meeting following SC order, cancels judicial officers’ leaves

Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered cancellation of leave of all judicial officers posted in different courts of West Bengal till March 9, to ensure compliance with directions passed by the Supreme Court for completion of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, the High Court’s Chief Justice Sujoy Paul held a meeting with various top officials of the central and state governments.

A notification issued by the high court’s registrar general said that all leaves, except under medical emergency, granted earlier to any judicial officer, stand cancelled till March 9, and those already on leave were directed to join their respective courts and offices by February 23.

The high-level meeting of the Chief Justice was attended by West Bengal’s chief electoral officer, and the state's chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, advocate general, additional solicitor general representing the Centre and the registrar general at the high court premises on Saturday afternoon.

The notification said that the Chief Justice directed that all judicial officers, posted as district and sessions judges/chief judges, additional district and sessions judges, as well as those posted on deputation, are refrained from taking any leave with immediate effect till March 9.

It said that in addition to this, the judicial officers posted in special/CBI courts, commercial courts, special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, POCSO courts, City Civil Court and City Sessions Court of the city, and fast track courts are also refrained from taking any leave during this period except under medical emergencies.

The notification further said that all the judicial officers of the said ranks, who are under order of transfer and have accordingly delivered charge of their court and office in the meantime, will be deemed to be released from present posting with effect from February 23 and will join their respective new assignments by February 24, without availing transit leave.

Dismayed over the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission, the Supreme Court on Friday issued an "extraordinary" direction to deploy serving and former district judges to assist the poll panel in the controversy-ridden SIR process in the state.

The apex court ordered deputation of judicial officers for adjudication of claims and objections of those who are put under the logical discrepancy lists and facing removal of their names from the electoral rolls.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

The top court asked Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul to spare some judicial officers and find former judges to assist in the SIR work, as it took serious note of the state government not sparing enough grade 'A' officers for the revision exercise.

The final electoral roll after the ongoing SIR is scheduled to be published on February 28, while the schedule for the 294-member West Bengal assembly is expected to be announced in March. PTI AMR NN