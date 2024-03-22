Cal HC CJ says some lawyers 'threatened' staff for holding political meeting inside courtroom

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) The Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam on Friday said that a group of lawyers “threatened” court staff at the registrar general's office, demanding that they be allowed to hold a political meeting inside a courtroom.

Advertisment

The Chief Justice said he has asked the chairman of the high court building committee to meet and take a decision over the "nasty incident", maintaining that the courtrooms should be locked at 6 pm everyday.

He said the incident took place on Thursday in the office of the registrar general of the high court where a group of lawyers came and "threatened" some staff there, demanding that they be permitted to hold a political meeting inside a courtroom.

As he was holding the day's proceedings on Friday, the Chief Justice mentioned the issue to Additional Solicitor General Ashoke Chakraborti, saying that such behaviour was "unacceptable".

Advertisment

He said staff members were made to open the courtroom on Thursday and the meeting took place.

The Chief Justice said that even on Wednesday, around 40 lawyers held a meeting in a courtroom and that they were scuffling with each other, leaving the high court staff frightened.

Stating that the incident was "unfortunate", the ASG said he will look into the matter personally as to who were the persons responsible for such acts.

"The sanctity of the court premises has to be protected," the Chief Justice said.

He asked the ASG to bring the matter to the notice of the state’s Advocate General as well. PTI AMR RBT