Cal HC directs completion of Metro work at Chingrighata by Feb 15

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Expressing concern at the delay in completion of a metro railway project work connecting IT hub Salt Lake Sector V with vast areas in south Kolkata owing to an impasse over roadblock permission by the police authorities here, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that the work be done within February 15 next.

A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul directed the state authorities to inform Metro Railway within January 6 as to which three days, as required to complete the work at the busy Chingrighata crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass, the traffic block will be given.

The court directed that the work for completing the construction of the overhead metro railway tracks be completed by February 15, 2026.

The petitioners in the PIL claimed that though work for the metro railway line connecting Kavi Subhash with IT hub Sector V of Salt Lake has mostly been completed, the impasse over construction at the Chingrighata crossing across the EM Bypass has been pending for a long time. PTI AMR RG