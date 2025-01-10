Cal HC dismisses APDR's petition for setting up stall at Kolkata book fair

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) for allowing it to set up a stall at the upcoming Kolkata book fair.

Claiming that it has been denied permission to set up a stall at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair to be held at Salt Lake here from January 28, the APDR moved the court praying for an order to be allowed to do so.

Justice Amrita Sinha dismissed the petition, holding that it is not maintainable as the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild is a private body.

The lawyer for the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild, which holds the annual book fair, submitted before the court that as the petitioner does not have a regular registration certificate, they cannot be allowed to set up a stall.

He also stated that the book fair is meant for publishers and booksellers and the petitioner is neither of the two. PTI AMR SBN SBN