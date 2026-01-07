Cal HC dismisses petition of CAPF job aspirant over rejection of candidature after removing tattoo

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition by a constable job aspirant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), who challenged rejection of his candidature on account of having tattoo marks on various parts of the body, which he had removed prior to a review medical examination.

The court said that the health condition of a candidate needs to be assessed considering the situation that existed on the date of detailed medical examination.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said that if there is an anomaly in detailed medical examination, a candidate has the right to seek a review before the medical board.

"But removal of tattoo after detailed medical examination and prior to review medical examination in pursuit of being declared medically fit is found to be not permissible," the high court said, dismissing the candidate's petition.

The court noted that the detailed medical examination of the petitioner was held on December 3, 2025, and a review medical examination was conducted on December 6.

Justice Bhattacharyya said in the judgment delivered last week that it appears that the petitioner had tattoos on his body on the date of detailed medical examination and had tried to remove them on December 6 before the review medical examination, observing, "Such conduct of the petitioner is not countenanced." The petitioner, who participated in the selection process for being appointed as a constable in the CAPF, was declared medically unfit on the ground of presence of tattoo marks on his right forearm and on the right flat foot. It was submitted that the petitioner removed the tattoo by laser therapy at a hospital in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The petitioner prayed that since he removed the tattoo from two parts of his body, he should have been declared medically fit in the review medical examination.

The petition was opposed by the advocate representing the Union of India, arguing that the tattoo was removed on December 6 and the government has documents in support of that. PTI AMR NN