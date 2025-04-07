Cal HC division bench releases primary teachers' termination appeal for personal reason of one judge

Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday released from its list an appeal by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education challenging the termination of around 32,000 primary school jobs as one of the judges of the bench recused himself citing "personal reason".

The division bench comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Smita Das De directed that the matters be placed before the Chief Justice of this high court for assignment to a different bench.

The division bench cited "personal reason" of Justice Sen for releasing the matter from its "list" for hearing.

A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on May 12, 2023, ordered cancellation of appointments of around 32,000 candidates who had not completed teachers' training courses when they were recruited in 2016.

They were given appointments in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided primary schools on the basis of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held two years ago.

A division bench later stayed the single bench order. PTI AMR NN