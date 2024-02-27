Cal HC grants bail to former Sandeshkhali CPI(M) MLA Nirapada Sardar

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Sandeshkhali CPI(M) MLA Nirapada Sardar, who was arrested by the police for alleged involvement in violent protests in the restive area in North 24 Parganas district.

Advertisment

He was picked up from his south Kolkata residence and thereafter arrested on February 11 over an FIR at the Sandeshkhali police station under various IPC sections, that include rioting, theft and conspiracy and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A division bench presided by Justice Debangsu Basak granted bail to Sardar on a petition filed by him.

The former CPI(M) MLA, who had won from Sandeshkhali in the 2011 assembly elections, was in judicial remand.