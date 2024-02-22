Cal HC grants bail to journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to a television journalist, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police in the restive Sandeshkhali area.

The court also ordered a stay on further proceedings in the case registered against Santu Pan at Sandeshkhali police station.

Justice Kausik Chanda granted bail to the journalist, who works for Republic Bangla, on a petition moved by him.

Police arrested Pan on Monday from Sandeshkhali. He was remanded to police custody for three days by a local court in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

Pan was arrested on the basis of a complaint by a woman alleging that he had trespassed into her house. PTI AMR RG