Cal HC grants interim bail to school jobs scam accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, an accused in an alleged school jobs scam case in West Bengal being probed by the CBI, on medical grounds.

Taking note of reports from two hospitals where Bhadra had undergone treatment and tests, a division bench presided by Justice Arijit Banerjee held that the accused requires medical attention.

The court directed that Bhadra be released on interim bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 10,000, with two sureties of like amount each.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, directed the petitioner to appear before the trial court on every date of hearing and remain within his residence at Behala in southwest Kolkata, until further orders, except for the purpose of attending the court proceedings and clinical establishment and hospital visits.

Bhadra was also directed to appear before the officer-in-charge of Behala police station once every week.

He was in judicial remand in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case over the alleged cash-for-school jobs case.

Bhadra was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the money trail related to the alleged school jobs scam in the state.

He was granted bail by the Calcutta High Court in the ED case in December last.

The CBI last week recorded the voice sample of Bhadra in connection with the probe before a magistrate at the Bankshall court here.

The ED had also collected the voice sample of Bhadra in connection with its probe. PTI AMR ACD