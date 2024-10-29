Cal HC grants interim stay in proceedings against doctor held during Durga Puja carnival

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay in the proceedings against a doctor, who was arrested for allegedly wearing a badge with certain captions while attending the 'Durga Puja Carnival' here on October 15.

Advertisment

Dr Tapabrata Roy, engaged with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and on duty at the West Bengal government-organised carnival, was arrested and subsequently released on bail the same day.

Roy prayed for quashing of the criminal proceedings against him arising out of the case at Maidan police station.

It was alleged that Roy, while attending the Durga Puja Carnival on October 15, wore a badge with certain captions, which the state agency found to be offensive and the case was registered, his lawyer Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee said.

Advertisment

Vacation Judge Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) ordered an interim stay in the criminal proceedings against Roy till December 4 or until further order, whichever is earlier, considering the offence alleged and the nature of allegation against the petitioner.

She directed that the matter be placed before the regular bench after reopening of the court following the Puja vacation, and the state to produce the case diary on the next date.

A protest carnival was also held on the same day (October 15) at Esplanade, not far from the Durga Puja carnival at Red Road, by junior doctors seeking justice for the R G Kar hospital medic, who was raped and murdered in August. PTI AMR RBT