Cal HC hears primary teacher recruitment case, matter to come up again on Aug 21

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday said it will on August 21 again take up for hearing appeals challenging the termination of around 32,000 jobs of primary school teachers of West Bengal.

The petitioners' lawyers highlighted the distinction between the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and the recruitment process, and Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, in an observation, stressed the process of identifying deserving candidates.

A division bench also comprising Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra was hearing petitions challenging the termination of the jobs of primary school teachers by a single bench.

A bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on May 12, 2023, ordered the cancellation of the appointment of around 32,000 candidates who had not completed the teachers' training course when they were recruited as primary teachers through a selection process in 2016 on the basis of the TET of 2014..

A division bench had later stayed the single bench order terminating these jobs in West Bengal government-run and -aided primary schools. An earlier Supreme Court order, which stated that the statements of all affected parties must be heard before a final verdict is given, and a past high court order on the issue of cancelling 32,000 jobs at one go also figured in the hearing.

The judge posted the matter to August 21 after hearing the arguments. PTI SUS NN