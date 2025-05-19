Cal HC issues contempt rule against TMC leader, others in lawyers' heckling case

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday issued contempt rule against eight people, including Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, for alleged heckling of lawyers near the court premises on April 25.

A report on the incident was submitted by Kolkata Police Commissioner before a three-judge special bench, in compliance with the court’s earlier directive.

The bench directed the alleged contemnors to appear before the court on June 16, when the matter will be heard again.

The court observed that while the alleged contemnors were represented by their advocates, none had submitted an affidavit before the bench.

TMC leader Ghosh's lawyer submitted before the bench that whatever allegations, for which he has been accused of in the contempt proceedings, are not true.

He claimed that Ghosh was not present at the said place on the date of the incident.

Ghosh's lawyer prayed for some more time to submit an affidavit stating his position in the matter, which was refused by the bench.

The bench had on May 2 directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to file a report on the alleged heckling of lawyers and instructed him to ensure their protection.

The three-judge special bench directed the Kolkata police commissioner to hold an inquiry and identify the persons responsible for heckling the lawyers.

The bench also directed him to ensure the protection of lawyers and see that such incidents do not recur.

The police commissioner was also asked to preserve the CCTV footage of the incident at the junction of Kiran Shankar Roy Road and Old Post Office Street near the high court premises.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, which allegedly involved the heckling of several lawyers, including senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam constituted a special three-judge bench comprising Justices Arijit Banerjee, Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

On May 2, the bench had said prima facie it was of the view that criminal contempt had been committed by interfering with due administration of justice and scandalising the judiciary. PTI AMR NN