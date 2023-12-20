Cal HC judge advises visiting school job aspirants to move Legal Aid Forum

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked around 50 school job aspirants, who walked up to his residence here, to approach the Legal Aid Forum for appointing a lawyer to plead their cases free of charge.

Advertisment

The job aspirants, who claimed they were yet to get appointments despite having cleared the recruitment examination, told the judge that they lacked financial resources to fight their cases in the court since they are jobless.

Justice Gangopadhyay, who has ordered CBI and ED investigations in a number of cases relating to alleged irregularities in school job recruitment in West Bengal, advised the aspirants to approach the Legal Aid Forum for appointing an advocate for them who will fight their case free of charge.

Around 50 aspirants gathered in front of the residence of Justice Gangopadhyay at Salt Lake here carrying a festoon on which it was written that they have come to "meet their God".

Advertisment

The judge, who came out of his residence to speak to the aspirants, told them that their matter was not before his court.

Asked by reporters about some other aspirants who have been sitting on dharna for hundreds of days demanding that they be given appointment in government-sponsored and -aided schools, he said that they should move the appropriate court instead of agitating.

Justice Gangopadhyay also praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for having acceded to his request for giving a job to an aspirant who is suffering from cancer. PTI AMR NN