Cal HC orders appropriate action if sand mining taking place on Damodar river bed

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that appropriate action should be initiated if illegal sand mining is taking place on the Damodar river bed, as alleged in a PIL.

The petitioner alleged that illegal sand mining was being carried out on the Damodar river bed, and no action has been taken despite the matter having been brought to the notice of the authorities.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that appropriate action should be taken if illegal mining is taking place, not only under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, but also ensuring seizure of vehicles used for such purpose and levying of penalty under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals Regulation Act.

It asked the additional district magistrate of Bankura to conduct a surprise inspection of the area in question.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed implementation of the direction within eight weeks.

The petitioner's lawyer claimed that false cases were registered at Barjora police station in Bankura district against him when they, as part of an NGO, started agitating against illegal sand mining in the area.

The government lawyer submitted that on the basis of complaints by the petitioner, FIRs have been lodged and investigation is underway.

The high court observed that it is not sufficient to just register FIRs, and the district administration has to take steps against illegal sand mining if it is taking place. PTI AMR RBT