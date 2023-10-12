Cal HC orders CID probe against law college principal

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CID inquiry against the principal of a law college in the city for alleged defalcation of money.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court ordered the CID probe against Sunanda Bhattacharya Goenka, the principal of Jogeshchandra Chaudhuri Law College.

A member of the college governing body had filed a complaint against her in 2018 at Charu market police station in the city alleging defalcation of money.

The anti-fraud section of Kolkata Police initiated a probe following the complaint.

Unhappy with the progress of investigation, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the CID probe. PTI dc KK KK