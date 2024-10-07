Cal HC orders transfer of probe into trespass at Agarpara Jute Mill to CBI

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the transfer of investigation to the CBI into the alleged trespass and theft at Agarpara Jute Mill on August 3, expressing dissatisfaction at the action taken by the West Bengal Police.

The petitioner – Agarpara Jute Mills Ltd – alleged that on the evening of August 3, a large group of antisocial elements gathered outside the mill in North 24 Parganas district, intending to forcibly enter the premises.

It was alleged that the police authorities had not taken appropriate action to prevent the trespass and theft by the group in the factory premises with more than 3,000 workers, and had rather facilitated such acts.

"This court finds it imperative to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on the cumulative failures and questionable conduct of the state police authorities," Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said.

He asked the central probe agency to file a progress report on its investigation before the court on November 11, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

The court also directed the state police to transfer all documents, case diary and copies of FIRs to the CBI.

The police authorities claimed before the court that the alleged unlawful entry and trespass took place prior to the arrival of the police, who acted promptly to restore order under difficult circumstances. PTI AMR RBT