Cal HC refuses to hear at present PIL seeking medics' sit-in venue be shifted

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused to take up for hearing at present a PIL seeking that a sit-in by junior doctors at Esplanade be shifted to a side of the thoroughfare, on the claim that its present position was affecting movement of traffic.

The agitating medics in West Bengal are holding a fast-unto-death at the spot in the heart of the city since Saturday, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a woman doctor of R G Kar hospital and workplace safety.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to take up the PIL for hearing, saying that the R G Kar rape-murder case was being heard by the Supreme Court.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed that the sit-in by the junior doctors be shifted to a side of the thoroughfare, claiming that it was an arterial road and traffic movement was being blocked owing to the agitation.

The bench, also comprising Justice Bivas Pattanayak, said that it will not interfere and the petitioner may come back to the court after the Durga puja vacation. PTI AMR RG