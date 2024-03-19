Cal HC refuses urgent hearing of demolition matters, says 'let human lives be saved'

Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) A day after at least nine persons lost their lives in an unauthorised building collapse, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused urgent hearings to petitioners seeking stay of demolition of their structures, holding that human lives must be saved.

Justice Amrita Sinha refused to interfere in demolition orders of alleged unauthorised buildings in different municipal bodies as three lawyers representing as many different petitioners sought urgent hearings, saying that the court will take up hearing of such matters in usual course.

When a prayer was made by a lawyer for an urgent hearing of his petition, she said, "The court is not giving you any leave in any demolition matters".

The petitioner's lawyer claimed that the date of demolition is March 20 and that the entire exercise will become futile if the matter comes up for hearing later.

"Let it remain futile, let human lives be saved. The court is not interfering," Justice Sinha said.

In another prayer claiming similar circumstances, Justice Sinha said "let the demolition continue, the court is not going to interfere.

At least nine persons lost their lives and several others were injured when an under-construction five-storeyed building collapsed at Garden Reach area in Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Ward 134 in the early hours of Monday.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the building was an unauthorised construction. PTI AMR RG