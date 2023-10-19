Cal HC rejects BJP leader Suvendu's plea to challenge order on 'job scam' in co-op bank

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed an application by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to challenge a single bench order in a case of alleged irregularities in appointing people in a cooperative bank.

In its order, the division bench comprising Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray said Adhikari neither has any locus standi nor legal right on the matter.

The single bench had directed that the writ petitioner be appointed to a Grade-III post under the Scheduled Caste category from a waiting list of five candidates in Vidyasagar Cooperative Bank based in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district. Following the order, the bank gave the job to the person.

Adhikari, a former chairman of the bank, had then filed an application seeking to challenge the order of the single bench, since he was not a party to the original writ petition.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly had submitted that there was no waiting list as claimed by the bank management.

The division bench said, "We do not see what prejudice the applicant has suffered by reason of the order of the learned Single Judge. No legal right of the applicant has been infringed. He has not suffered any personal loss. He has not been affected adversely in any manner." The division bench dismissed the plea to challenge the single bench order along with the connected stay application.

It said that the board of directors of the bank should have appealed in the case. But, by a majority, the board decided not to prefer an appeal and comply with the single judge's order.

"A person must be sufficiently interested in a matter or must be aggrieved in a real sense by a decision before he can carry the same to the court by way of a legal proceeding," the order of the division bench said.

The BJP leader, who defected from the Trinamool Congress in December 2020, was removed as chairman of the Vidyasagar Cooperative Bank in November 2021, months after the assembly election in which the TMC returned to power in the state for the third time in a row. PTI AMR/NN ACD