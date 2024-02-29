Cal HC requests Bengal govt to make list of undertrials in custody for over 5 years

Kolkata, Feb 29 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday requested the West Bengal government to make a subdivision-wise list of accused persons, who are in custody for over five years in the state, for completing the trials as quickly as possible.

The court made the observation while hearing a bail petition by an accused, in custody for over 13 years in connection with the killing of nine persons at Netai village in West Midnapore district in January 2011.

A division bench presided by Justice Joymalya Bagchi requested the state's prosecution to make the subdivision-wise list of accused persons in custody for more than five years for finishing the trials at the earliest.

The petitioner's lawyer submitted that accused Nabagopal Sanki is in custody for more than 13 years in the Netai massacre case, which is being investigated by the CBI.

Sanki's lawyer submitted that he was arrested on the day of the incident on January 7, 2011, and is still in custody, while other co-accused persons are on bail.

He prayed for bail on the ground of inordinate delay in trial.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Gaurang Kanth, directed the CBI to file a report with regard to the status of proceedings in the case.

The central agency was also directed to indicate in the report the alleged role of the petitioner vis a vis the roles of the co-accused who are on bail.

The matter will come up for hearing again after two weeks. PTI AMR RBT