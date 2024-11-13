Cal HC reserves judgement on bail prayer of teacher job recruitment scam accused Kuntal Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday reserved judgement on bail prayer of teacher recruitment scam accused Kuntal Ghosh following conclusion of arguments by the parties.

Advertisment

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Ghosh, a Trinamool Congress youth leader then, in January 2023 in connection with its probe into money trail in the job recruitment scam case related to a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) of 2014.

Justice Suvra Ghosh reserved judgement on the bail prayer by Ghosh after conclusion of arguments by his lawyers and that of the ED.

Praying for his bail, Ghosh's lawyers submitted before the court that he has been in custody for one year and nine months and that there was no surety when the trial in the case will commence.

Advertisment

ED counsel Phiroze Edulji opposed the prayer claiming that he was one of the masterminds of the alleged job recruitment scam.

The ED has arrested several people in connection with the scam, including former West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee. PTI AMR RG