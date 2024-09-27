Cal HC says allegations of 'threat nexus' in Bengal medical colleges serious, seeks govt's response

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) Observing that allegations of a threat nexus in medical colleges in West Bengal are serious if even one or more of these are correct, the Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit responding to the accusations made in a PIL.

The petitioners alleged that they have come across multiple reports regarding the existence of a threat culture in state government-run medical colleges and hospitals, sale of answer keys for examinations, bribery, corruption, sexual harassment and abuse of medical students and junior doctors.

The court also noted that the petitioners, a doctor and a social worker, mentioned a "north Bengal lobby", which according to them exerts pressure for transfers and promotions.

Noting that several allegations have been made in the public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam observed, "If any one or more are found to be correct, the matter is a very serious issue." The court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to respond to the allegations made in the PIL by filing an affidavit and fixed the matter for further hearing on November 21.

The bench, also comprising Justice Bivas Pattanayak, directed the National Medical Commission and the West Bengal Medical Council, who are respondents in the PIL, to give their inputs in the matter.

The petitioners prayed for a direction for the conduct of a probe into the alleged threat nexus syndicate by constituting a special investigation team (SIT) to be led by a former judge of this court.

They also prayed for the preservation of all records, including electronic records kept at the medical colleges and hospitals.

The petitioners also gave to the court names of some persons who, according to them, are the nexus leaders and claimed that the government has transferred some of them to other hospitals and certain other persons have been placed under suspension. PTI AMR ACD