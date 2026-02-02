Cal HC says Bengal govt has to ensure opposition leaders are not subjected to attacks

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday said that the West Bengal government has to ensure that opposition leaders are not subjected to any kind of attack.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari moved a PIL before the high court, claiming that opposition leaders were being subjected to harassment by way of institution of fabricated cases and were also facing attacks by goons.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul said that it is the responsibility of the state that these are not subjected to any kind of attack or onslaught.

The court said that the PIL will be heard again on February 18.

Pointing to an alleged attack on Adhikari's convoy at Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur district on January 10, his lawyer prayed that the state be directed to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

The state government had assured a single bench of the high court last week that no coercive steps will be taken against Adhikari till the next date of hearing on February 19. In that petition, Adhikari had claimed that a criminal case had been lodged against him with cooked-up charges. PTI AMR NN