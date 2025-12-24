Cal HC seeks reasoned order on plea against accepting invalid OBC certificates in SIR

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal to consider a representation seeking that invalid OBC certificates not be accepted as documents in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and to pass a reasoned order.

Stating that the court had set aside OBC certificates in respect of 77 categories of people in the state in a May 2024 judgment, the petitioner prayed for a direction to the commission to clarify its stand on the issue.

Justice Krishna Rao directed the CEO to consider the representation submitted by the petitioner and communicate a reasoned decision within a week from the date of receipt of the order.

A division bench of the high court had in May 2024 struck down the OBC status of several classes of people in the state granted from 2010, finding that such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in the state do not align with the provisions of law.

In the judgment, the court clarified that the services of citizens of the struck-down classes, who are already in service or have availed the benefits of reservation or have succeeded in any selection process of the state, will not be affected by the order.

Petitioner Arijit Bakshi, a voter in the state, claimed in his petition that the enumeration form for the SIR of electoral rolls in the state mentions OBC certificates as a valid document.

His counsel Billwadal Bhattacharyya prayed that the EC issue a corrigendum clarifying that only valid OBC certificates, except those struck down by the high court, be allowed as a document in the SIR exercise.

Counsel Anamika Pandey, appearing for the EC, submitted that a matter relating to the validity of the SIR of electoral rolls is pending before the Supreme Court and, therefore, no order should be passed in the present petition.

Justice Rao observed that the petition has not challenged any procedure of the SIR exercise and that the petitioner has made a representation to the EC for consideration of his grievances. PTI AMR MNB