Cal HC seeks report from Bengal govt on assault of BJP MP Khagen Murmu

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday called for a report from the West Bengal government into a case of assault of BJP MP Khagen Murmu at Jalpaiguri district's Nagrakata last week.

The vacation bench said that the matter will be placed before the regular bench on October 27 for further consideration.

Hearing a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the assault of Murmu on October 6, the bench presided by Justice Rai Chattopadhyay directed the state to submit a report on the attack before the court.

The petitioner, who is the complainant before the police in the assault case, prayed for transfer of the investigation to the central agency, claiming that they do not have faith in the state police probe.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, directed that another petition seeking an NIA probe into the assault be also transferred to the regular bench.

Two petitions were filed before the Calcutta High Court last week seeking NIA and CBI investigations into the assault on the BJP MP in north Bengal.

Murmu and party MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood-hit Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district. PTI AMR NN