Cal HC seeks report on immunisation, sterilisation of street dogs in city and adjoining areas

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court has sought reports from authorities concerned on the immunisation and sterilisation of street dogs in the city and its adjoining areas.

In a public interest litigation (PIL), a petitioner claimed that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 have not been implemented in West Bengal.

The rules mandate the humane sterilisation and vaccination of stray animals, mainly dogs, to control their population, prevent rabies, and reduce human-animal conflicts.

A division bench comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De on Thursday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, and other bodies impleaded in the matter to file their reports within four weeks.

The petitioner was asked to file exceptions, if any, within two weeks thereafter.

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters in Delhi-NCR and said the picked-up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area. PTI AMR MNB