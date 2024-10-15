Cal HC sets aside prohibitory orders near Durga Puja Carnival venue in city

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside prohibitory orders imposed in areas adjacent to the Durga Puja Carnival venue on Red Road in the city.

The orders under Section 163 of BNSS were imposed on some roads and areas near the Red Road where the state-organised 'Puja Carnival' is scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening, amidst calls for 'Droha' (protest) carnival on nearby Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata by junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident.

On a prayer by junior doctors challenging the imposition of the prohibitory order, Justice Ravi Krishan Kapur set aside the restrictions imposed by the state government.

The West Bengal government has been holding the Durga Puja Carnival since 2016 showcasing several award-winning idols in the city. PTI AMR MNB