Cal HC sets aside prohibitory orders near 'Durga Puja Carnival' venue in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside prohibitory orders imposed in areas adjacent to the ‘Durga Puja Carnival’ venue on Red Road, allowing a simultaneous protest rally by junior doctors nearby.

The orders under Section 163 of BNSS were imposed on some roads and areas near the Red Road where the West Bengal-organised carnival was held on Tuesday evening.

The junior medics launched their 'Droher Carnival' to protest against the RG Kar incident from Rani Rashmoni Road, shortly after the high court set aside the prohibitory orders.

On a petition by the Joint Platform of Doctors, the court permitted them to hold the protest rally.

Observing that the width of prohibition contained in the order is disproportionate, excessive and unreasonable, Justice Ravi Krishan Kapur set aside the restrictions imposed by the state government.

"Such restrictions on fundamental rights cannot possibly achieve any bonafide purpose," the court observed.

It said the prohibitory order "severely restricts and reflects an unfettered exercise of discretion, which opens the doors to arbitrariness and is an antithesis to the Rule of Law." Justice Kapur directed the state to put barricades and/or guard rails between Rani Rashmoni Road and Red Road to ensure that there was no breach of peace.

The West Bengal government has been organising the 'Durga Puja Carnival' since 2016, showcasing several award-winning idols in the city.