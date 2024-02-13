Cal HC sets aside prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside the promulgation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over the last one week.

A petition was filed by two residents of Sandeshkhali seeking a direction from the court for lifting the prohibitory orders in the area.

Justice Jay Sengupta set aside the promulgation of Section 144 of CrPC by the district administration at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, holding that the manner in which it was done was not right.

Petitioner's counsel Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya claimed that the foundation of promulgation of the prohibitory orders in Sandeshkhali was not there and that it was done to curtail the rights of people to protest.

The state opposed the prayer claiming that it has also to be seen whether there was sufficient ground for such protests and also that violence was allegedly perpetrated from some such agitations.

Sandeshkhali, which grabbed headlines when some Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by a mob when they went to search the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5, has been witnessing protests for the last one week over allegations of atrocities on women and land grabbing by goons owing allegiance to the ruling party. PTI AMR RG