Cal HC single bench releases police overaction case by Murshidabad victim family

Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) A single bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday released a petition alleging overaction on the part of Bidhannagar police commissionerate at a house in the Salt Lake area on the claim that the police were hounding the family of the father-son duo killed in the recent Murshidabad communal violence.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said that since a division bench of the high court is already hearing issues related to the incidents in Murshidabad and the present petitioners are alleged victims of violence there, it would be appropriate if the matter was not heard by his single bench.

Ordering the release of the petition from his court, Justice Ghosh directed that the records related to it be placed before the Chief Justice for appropriate assignment.

Aggrieved by the alleged act and actions of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate, widows of victims Haragobinda Das and Chandan, moved the high court alleging overaction by it.

Haragobinda and his son Chandan were hacked to death by rioters at Jafrabad in Samserganj of Murshidabad district on April 12.

It was stated before Justice Ghosh that their family members came to Salt Lake and were staying at a house there with the purpose of filing a petition before the high court.

Their lawyer Billwadal Bhattacharya stated before the court that the door of the house was broken and abuses were hurled at the family members of the two dead persons by police personnel from Bidhannagar police commissionerate. PTI AMR RG