Cal HC stays demolition of illegal constructions in Mandarmoni

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered an interim stay on demolition of alleged illegal constructions at the seaside resort town of Mandarmoni in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

Petitioner Mandarmoni Hoteliers' Association stated that a notice dated November 11 was issued by the chairman of West Bengal State Coastal Zone Management Authority (WBCZMA) and district magistrate of Purba Medinipur to demolish and clean the illegal constructions by November 20 by hotels, resorts and homestays at Mandarmoni in terms of the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) of May, 2022.

Passing the interim stay on demolition of the alleged illegal constructions near the sea beach at Mandarmoni on the Bay of Bengal coast, Justice Amrita Sinha directed that the notice of November 11 will not be given effect to till December 13 or until further order, whichever is earlier.

Petitioners contended that the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) in respect of West Bengal is yet to be published and in view of that, the same cannot be identified.

The petitioner, challenging the demolition order, also claimed that the order was beyond the provision of law and as such no step can be taken in compliance of the same.

The court said that the matter is yet to be heard in detail and parties are to make arguments in support of their respective contentions.

Holding that there is an immediate threat of demolition of the constructions at Mandarmoni, Justice Sinha granted an interim stay on the order for demolition of the alleged illegal constructions.

The court directed respondents Union of India and others to file reports with regard to averments made in the petition by December 4 and reply to those, if any, by the petitioner by the next date of hearing on December 10. PTI AMR RG