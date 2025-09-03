Cal HC suggests stakeholders' meeting to clear imbroglio over key Metro viaduct construction

Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday suggested that all stakeholders sit together to find a solution to the imbroglio over police clearance for viaduct construction of the Kavi Subhash-Airport Metro line at Chingrighata across the Eastern Metropolitan bypass here.

Completion of the viaduct will pave the way for commencement of commercial services between Kavi Subhash and Sector V metro stations.

It fixed Thursday for the parties in the PIL, which sought early resolution of the issue in public interest since the introduction of commercial services on the route will help lakhs of commuters, to apprise the court the date on which the meeting will be held and names of officers to attend it.

"During the course of hearing, the court suggested that in order to solve the problem which is in larger public interest, why not competent officers of all stake-holders sit together to find out a solution," a division bench presided by Justice Sujoy Paul noted in its order.

The counsels for the parties, which include the Metro Railway, RVNL, West Bengal government and the Kolkata Police, welcomed the suggestion and agreed to apprise the court regarding a date next week.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, directed the lawyers representing the parties to apprise the court the date and name of the officers, who are competent to take a decision to resolve the problem.

The bench said that upon taking the suggestion of the lawyers for the parties on Thursday, the court will fix a date and time limit for taking the joint decision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated three metro sections in Kolkata on August 22, one of which is in the Kavi Subhash-Airport Metro line.

The route is partially operational between Kavi Subhash and Beleghata, with commercial services in the line getting extended till Beleghata from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Hospital) station after the inauguration on August 22.

The Metro Railway authorities are awaiting the police permission for girder launching at the Chingrighata crossing for construction of the viaduct connecting the already completed stretch on both sides. PTI AMR RBT