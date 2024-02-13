Cal HC takes suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault on women “at gunpoint” and transfer of tribal land at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Advertisment

Justice Apurba Sinha Roy directed the registrar general of the high court to issue notice to the state, senior police and administrative officials in this regard.

The judge said he was pained and "very disturbed" over media reports on alleged sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali, and taking away of tribal land in violation of legal formalities and laws.

The court directed that notice be issued to the state, the inspector general of police, DIG of Barasat range, superintendent of police and district magistrate of North 24 Parganas district.

Advertisment

The matter will come up for hearing on February 20.

Justice Sinha Roy appointed advocate Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee as the amicus curiae to assist the high court in the matter.

Public prosecutor Debasish Roy, representing the state, was present before the court.

Sandeshkhali has been rocked by protests over the issue in the last few days. PTI AMR RBT