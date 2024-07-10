Cal HC to hear Guv Bose's plea for interim order in defamation suit against Mamata on Monday

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear on Monday an application for interim order by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in a defamation suit filed by him against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and some other TMC leaders over alleged comments made by her.

Justice Krishna Rao on Wednesday granted leave for the defamation plaint to be registered before his court.

He directed that Bose's application for an interim order, for a direction upon Banerjee and the others not to make any further comment on the issue under contention, will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

Justice Rao also directed Bose's lawyer to serve copies of the application to the defendants in the suit in the meantime.

The governor had filed a defamation case against Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan.

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan had made an allegation of molestation against Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an inquiry.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.