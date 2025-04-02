Cal HC verbally grants protection to BJP leader Arjun Singh from coercive action

Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) Taking up a petition by BJP leader Arjun Singh seeking quashing of an FIR against him in connection with a case of bombing, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday verbally asked the police not to take coercive action against him till the next hearing on Thursday.

Singh's lawyer moved the court praying for protection from arrest and quashing of the FIR against the former MP in connection with the case.

The Barrackpore Court on Tuesday ordered issuance of an arrest warrant against Singh in connection with a case of bombs hurled near his house at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district last week.

Justice Sengupta said that the petition by Singh will be taken up for hearing on Thursday, verbally asking the police not to take any coercive action against the former BJP MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency till then. PTI AMR NN